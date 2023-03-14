Aer Lingus Unveils New Winter Routes to Marrakesh, Malta & Seville

Aer Lingus has unveiled three new destinations: Marrakesh, Malta, and Seville for Winter 2024/2025.

Additionally, Aer Lingus is significantly expanding its winter capacity on European routes.

These developments come in response to global trends showing a growing desire for autumn and winter sun getaways.

New Routes and Lead Fares:

Marrakesh (RAK) : 3 times per week, starting 26 Oct, with fares from €69.99

: 3 times per week, starting 26 Oct, with fares from €69.99 Malta (MLA) : 3 times per week, starting 25 Oct, with fares from €69.99

: 3 times per week, starting 25 Oct, with fares from €69.99 Seville (SVQ): 3 times per week, starting 25 Oct, with fares from €49.99

Season Extensions & Frequency Increases:

Faro, Portugal (FAO): Operating 4 times per week, Faro is now a year-round destination for the first time since 2018.

Operating 4 times per week, Faro is now a year-round destination for the first time since 2018. Izmir, Turkey (ADB) : 2 flights per week until the end of December 2024.

: 2 flights per week until the end of December 2024. Alicante, Spain (ALC) : 4 flights per week through November, restarting in early March 2025.

: 4 flights per week through November, restarting in early March 2025. Athens, Greece (ATH) : 2 flights per week through December, restarting in March.

: 2 flights per week through December, restarting in March. Dubrovnik, Croatia (DBV) : 2 flights per week until late November, restarting in early March 2025.

: 2 flights per week until late November, restarting in early March 2025. Nice, France (NCE): 4 flights per week until late November, restarting in early March 2025.

Palma de Mallorca, Spain (PMI) : 3 flights per week until late November, restarting in early March 2025.

: 3 flights per week until late November, restarting in early March 2025. Bordeaux (BOD): An additional flight brings the total to 5 flights per week.

An additional flight brings the total to 5 flights per week. Lanzarote (ACE): 4 additional flights per week, bringing operations to double daily, making it a year-round destination.

4 additional flights per week, bringing operations to double daily, making it a year-round destination. Tenerife (TFS): 2 additional flights per week, now operating 8 flights per week, making it a year-round destination.

By increasing its capacity to these destinations, Aer Lingus said it demonstrates “a strong commitment to providing diverse and exciting travel options, ensuring that there is a perfect escape for everyone this winter.”

Discover the Magic of Aer Lingus New Winter Destinations

Seville: Seville, the sun-kissed jewel of Andalusia, is renowned for its year-round sunshine, making it a perfect winter escape. Whether you’re indulging in tapas, exploring historical landmarks, or simply soaking up the warm rays, Seville promises an unforgettable experience. Wander through the historic Santa Cruz district, marvel at the stunning Alcázar Palace, or enjoy a lively flamenco performance in the heart of the city.

Malta: Nestled in the heart of the Mediterranean, Malta beckons with its mild winter climate and a blend of relaxation and adventure. Explore the beautiful city of Valletta, a UNESCO World Heritage site, renowned for its stunning harbours, vibrant nightlife, and a wealth of historical landmarks such as St. John’s Co-Cathedral and the Grandmaster’s Palace. Just a short drive away, you can unwind in the luxurious resorts of Sliema and St. Julian’s, offering picturesque seaside promenades, world-class dining, and bustling entertainment districts. For a more tranquil escape, the idyllic beaches and crystal-clear waters of Mellieha Bay provide the perfect setting for relaxation.

Marrakesh: Dive into the exotic charm of Marrakesh, where the winter sun illuminates vibrant souks, ancient palaces, and bustling medinas. Marrakesh offers an adventure at every turn, with a rich tapestry of sights, sounds, and flavours that will transport you to a different world. Visit the Jardin Majorelle, a serene garden filled with exotic plants or explore the intricate beauty of the Bahia Palace.

Whether you’re seeking the cultural richness of Marrakesh, the historical allure of Malta, or the vibrant charm of Seville, experience the mild weather, diverse accommodations, and unforgettable experiences these locations offer with Aer Lingus.

More Capacity for City Sun & Winter Sun Travel

This winter season, Aer Lingus will significantly expand and increase its Euro-Leisure routes, providing customers with more options for a sunny getaway throughout 2024. This is in response to the growing demand for winter sun destinations, ensuring that passengers have an abundance of choices for their winter travels.