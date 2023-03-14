TIPTO Welcomes AmaWaterways as a Member from September 2024

TIPTO announces its newest member luxury river cruise line AmaWaterways, which will join the association from 01 September 2024 for Year 26. To boost its already strong travel agent base, AmaWaterways will utilise TIPTO’s face to face event format to not only maintain its current agent following but also build brand new relationships, spread knowledge on the company’s river cruise credentials, and of course share key selling tips to aid agents in converting those all-important bookings.

AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways provides all-encompassing luxury river cruises and is renowned for its warm and welcoming crew; innovative and sustainable ship design; wellness activities (including small group shore excursions featuring biking and hiking options); and award-winning, locally sourced cuisine paired with complimentary fine wine. In addition to its impressive European programme, AmaWaterways features exotic itineraries in Africa, Asia and South America, delivering the highest standards available for travel in these destinations. Through unique sailings on the Mekong, Chobe and Nile rivers and the immersive pre- and post-cruise land packages associated with them, travellers can delve into the heart of these destinations with knowledgeable guides who share personal insights into the local history, people and cuisine. In January 2025, AmaWaterways will become the first luxury river cruise line to sail Colombia’s Magdalena River.

Andrea Stafford, Sales Director, AmaWaterways

Andrea Stafford, Sales Director, AmaWaterways shares, “As a company we share many of the same values and goals as TIPTO, specifically in supporting agents with training, marketing support and incentives so that they may grow their business. As a river cruise line whose business is 90% trade it makes absolute sense for us to work alongside TIPTO, meet future trade partners and share all the wonderful advantages of AmaWaterways so that we may mutually benefit. We can’t wait to get going!”

TIPTO Chairman, Richard Forde

TIPTO Chairman, Richard Forde, says: “We are thrilled to have AmaWaterways join our current suppliers for Year 26, its enticing blend of authentic river cruising product will add a wonderful dynamic to our already strong cruise supplier portfolio. Given the AmaWaterways team’s objectives within the trade, TIPTO is a perfect match, and we look forward to seeing our tried and tested event format take them towards their goals in 2024 and beyond.”

TIPTO is in its 25th Year of Operation with 25 Members

TIPTO is currently in its 25th year of operation with 25 members including: Abercrombie & Kent / Cox & Kings, Ambassador Cruise Line, Blue Diamond Resorts, Carnival Cruise Line, Celestyal Cruises, CroisiEurope, Do Something Different, DriveAway, Fred.\ Holidays, Gold Medal, Holiday Extras, Inghams / Santa’s Lapland, Intrepid, JG Travel Group, Leger Shearings Group, Newmarket Holidays, Playa Hotels & Resorts, RCD Hotels, Red Sea Holidays, Scenic & Emerald Cruises, Titan, Travelpack, USAirtours, Virgin Voyages and Yalago.