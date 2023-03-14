City Break Inspiration with Ruby Hotels for Munich Oktoberfest

With September just around the corner, now is the perfect time to start planning city breaks for Oktoberfest 2024! For a stay that combines convenience with style, Ruby Lilly and Ruby Rosi offer accommodations tailored to all Oktoberfest adventures.

In Ireland, Ruby Hotels has Ruby Molly, a stone’s throw from the banks of the River Liffey, Channelling chilled vibes and 19th-century charm this location is inspired by the area’s lively history as a marketplace. Looking across to mainland Europe, Ruby Hotels offer locations in Amsterdam, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Florence, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hamburg, London, Stuttgart, Vienna, Zurich and Munich – ideal for Oktoberfest next month.

September City Break in Munich for Oktoberfest

Guests stay close to the action in the city centre at one of Ruby Hotels stylish properties and soak up the atmosphere, beer and sausages at Oktoberfest in Munich from September 21st to October 6th.

As well as the friendly beer gardens there’s a grand parade, traditional food, music, costumes and shows.

Why Ruby Hotels?

Ruby Lilly and Ruby Rosi are close to the main tents and events. Hotel guests can take advantage of free refreshment stations on each floor to rehydrate or top up with coffee at any time, and residents can also enjoy 24-hour bar service.

From the somewhat humble beginnings as a royal wedding to the grand spectacle it is today, Oktoberfest in Munich is the ultimate fusion of history, culture, and, of course, beer.

Oktoberfest: What, Where, When?

Every year, Munich transforms into a vibrant hub of traditional Bavarian culture, drawing visitors from all corners of the globe to celebrate the world-renowned Oktoberfest. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned fest-goer, understanding the what, where, and when of Oktoberfest is crucial to maximizing your festival experience. For a comfortable and convenient stay, consider booking at Ruby Lilly or Ruby Rosi, located just steps away from the festivities, complete with a special Bavarian-themed breakfast to kickstart your day.

What is Oktoberfest?

Oktoberfest is the largest folk festival in the world, celebrating Bavarian traditions, food, music, and, famously, beer. Originating from a royal wedding celebration in 1810, Oktoberfest has evolved into a global phenomenon, boasting massive beer tents, thrilling amusement rides, live music, and a wide array of traditional Bavarian cuisine.

Where is Oktoberfest Held?

The festival takes place on the Theresienwiese, a large open space in the heart of Munich, Germany. This area is affectionately known as the “Wiesn” to locals, a nickname derived from its official name. The location is easily accessible via public transportation, and its proximity to central Munich makes it an ideal spot for visitors staying at nearby hotels like Ruby Lilly and Ruby Rosi.

When Does Oktoberfest Take Place?

This year, Oktoberfest starts on 21 September and runs until the 6 October. The festival begins with a grand parade featuring horse-drawn breweries’ wagons, traditional costumes, and bands. The mayor of Munich has the honour of tapping the first keg, declaring “O’zapft is” (“It’s tapped”), which officially starts the celebration.

Key Highlights of Oktoberfest

Beer Tents : There are 14 large tents and 20 smaller tents, each offering a unique atmosphere and different kinds of beer, all brewed within Munich’s city limits according to the strict Reinheitsgebot laws.

: There are 14 large tents and 20 smaller tents, each offering a unique atmosphere and different kinds of beer, all brewed within Munich’s city limits according to the strict Reinheitsgebot laws. Traditional Foods : Indulge in Bavarian gastronomic delights like pretzels, sausages, roast chicken (Hendl), pork knuckles (Schweinshaxe), and Dampfnudel, a sweet or savory steamed dumpling.

: Indulge in Bavarian gastronomic delights like pretzels, sausages, roast chicken (Hendl), pork knuckles (Schweinshaxe), and Dampfnudel, a sweet or savory steamed dumpling. Cultural Events : Don’t miss the traditional Bavarian music, folk dances, and the famous Schützenfest rifle shooting competition.

: Don’t miss the traditional Bavarian music, folk dances, and the famous Schützenfest rifle shooting competition. Family Days : Tuesdays are family days, offering reduced prices on rides and refreshments, making it a perfect day for visitors with children.

: Tuesdays are family days, offering reduced prices on rides and refreshments, making it a perfect day for visitors with children. Parades and Events: The Costume and Riflemen’s Parade on the first Sunday of the festival showcases traditional costumes from various regions and historical uniforms, providing a colourful insight into Bavarian

Enhance your Oktoberfest experience by staying at Ruby Lilly or Ruby Rosi. Both locations offer easy access to Theresienwiese and feature modern amenities that ensure a relaxing retreat after a lively day at the festival.

