Follow the Camino Launches New ‘Heming-Way’ Route Along The Camino

Follow the Camino is excited to celebrate the legacy of literary great Ernest Hemingway with its new ‘Heming-Way’ route along the Camino from Saint Jean Pied de Port in the French Pyrénées to Pamplona in the Navarre Community of northern Spain. The tour lasts 6 days, with 3 walking days and a rest day at the end of the trip to see Pamplona. September is the most popular time of year to travel and packages start at €406 per person.

On this tour, travellers have the opportunity to explore the places that inspired Hemingway’s writing while also walking part of the iconic Camino pilgrimage. The trip culminates in Pamplona, known for its ‘Running if the Bulls’ festival made famous through Hemingway’s work, where travellers can soak in the vibrant atmosphere of the city through a self-guided tour.

Travellers will receive a detailed map and walking notes highlighting the cafes, bars, restaurants, and hotels frequented by Hemingway to explore these iconic locations at their own pace. This is additional to the ‘Comfort’ Package provided by Follow the Camino, which includes specially selected accommodation (with breakfast included) each night, a Holiday Information Pack, a virtual pre-departure briefing, and 24/7 emergency customer support. Additional services and changes to the itinerary can be made to suit any requirements.

Angie Moreira, the Reservations, Operations & Products Team Leader for Follow the Camino, said: “The Heming-Way is a unique take on one of the world’s most well-known pilgrimages. It blends history, culture, and literature, allowing travellers to explore stunning landscapes and Pamplona’s lively urban atmosphere with the aid of a detailed guide. Creating this tour is about offering meaningful travel experiences to connect our clients with the Camino’s heritage.”

About Follow the Camino

Follow the Camino was the first Irish tour operator along the Camino de Santiago and has been leading the market since 2007. They have organised tours for travellers from across the world along the Camino with the support of an expert team, providing a greater range of pilgrimage routes and tour experiences than any other Camino travel agency. They also offer a range of walking holidays in Europe and beyond through a sister company, One Foot Abroad.

Environmental consciousness is at the core of all operations. Follow the Camino is immensely proud to be awarded the B-Corp Certificate and is the only certified travel provider to operate the Camino network of walking routes. Follow the Camino collaborates with locally-owned accommodations and restaurants to immerse travellers in authentic experiences.

For more information, please visit: followthecamino.com

To contact us, please email: [email protected]

