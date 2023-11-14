A Trip to China with Sunway and Wendy Wu

Recently Tracy McCluskey from Sunway went on an escorted trip with Wendy Wu to China.

It featured Changcha and Zhangjiajie and she’s sent us her account of the trip. Read below to find out how Tracy got on.

And…a reminder to agents, you can win a space on a Wendy Wu fam Trip by booking and sending your reference to [email protected]

“First of all, I had a fantastic time and I was so lucky with the group I got to spend it with, they were all so nice and friendly.

“I flew to London and met the Group in Heathrow, we met Wendy wu herself which was a great surprise. We then flew Direct to Changsha which took 10 hours. The food was nice and the movies were up to date which made the flight a nice experience.

“When we landed we were met by our Tour guides Winnie and Rita; these girls are the nicest, funniest, and most welcoming people I have ever met, the moment we touched down they could not do enough for us.

“Everything was planned to a T – buses, trains etc – always perfect timing, with breakfast, Lunch and dinners all included. Bottled Water was supplied all the time also.

“We landed early evening on the Saturday so it was just a case of dinner, a little bevvy and bed. We stayed in the Wyndham Changsha. It is a fabulous hotel, I totally recommend it, close to shops, bars and restaurants, and night markets behind the hotel.

“The next day we were met by our tour guides bright and early, drove to Shaoshan, visted the former residence of Mao Zedong.

“Then onto what’s called the water dripping cave, which is not a cave at all, it’s more of a museum.

“We then visited Orange Island, which is a massive park to where the locals would come to picnic and relax.

“The next day we got the bullet train from Changsha to Zhangjiajie. The trip took 2 hours, but they put us in 1st Class, so it was really comfortable. We stayed here for 3 days and stayed in the Destination by Hyatt Hotel. By the way, FAB FAB FAB, again I would highly recommend.

“Next, we visited Tianmen Mountain park which had the glass walkway and massive cable carts to get you up and down the mountains; the views were incredible.”

“That night we went to see an outdoor musical, which was featured in the mountains. Even though it was in Chinese we could still follow it because of it being a musical, and it was pretty cool.

“Next day we took the Bailong lift to visit Yuan Jiajie, where we saw the place James Cameron – the director of Avatar – got his inspiration for the movie.

“The next day we went to Baofeng Lake by boat and the grand canyon; this is where you can zipline and Bungee jump.

“That evening we took in an indoor show, which was brilliant, again it’s in Chinese, but more musical and with some crazy people doing stunts.

“The next day we took the bullet train back to Changsha and stayed in the same hotel (Wyndham) for 1 night. From here we visited the Hunan Museum and the Yuelu Acadamy.

“Overall, Wendy Wu was a fantastic brand, they went above and beyond and nothing was too much.”

Food wise:

During the day we would grab a quick lunch. Both hotels included Breakfast As for dinner, always banquets. The selection was huge as the Chinese people eat EVEYTHING, and I mean everything, Fried Goldfish, Pigs ears to name a few!

“It was a great trip and I highly recommend it!”

Tracy

Things to keep in mind when travelling through China

‘It can be really hard to connect to social media and WhatsApp, I downloaded a VPN to help with this but very slow and sometimes just stops altogether.

As for the toilets, hotels etc were normal but a lot of the toilets are not what we would be used to in other places.

For example, Yes this is for girls, hope you all do those squats in the gym! Toilets can be very unhygienic, and very hard to get used to and accept.

