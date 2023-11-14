SeaWorld Conservation Fund Invests Millions to Protect Endangered Species

The SeaWorld Conservation Fund has committed up to $1.075 million over four years for the preservation of manatees and Guadalupe fur seals.

The investments span three organisations and aim to support critical work such as census efforts, tagging for Guadalupe fur seals, habitat restoration, rescue, rehabilitation, release, monitoring, and education for manatees globally.

Notably, the funding will contribute to the establishment of Africa’s first manatee rehabilitation centre in Cameroon. SeaWorld’s investment strategy focuses on targeted areas of conservation to make a significant impact on endangered species. The public can support these efforts by donating to the SeaWorld Conservation Fund in the parks. The first cornerstone investment targets manatee preservation worldwide, including the Eastern Atlantic, Caribbean, and Amazon. The second investment focuses on Guadalupe fur seals, supporting research and grants to aid the species’ recovery.

“We believe that by focusing our efforts on specific species and investing in targeted areas of conservation, we can make a greater impact and help protect these animals for generations to come,” said Dr. Chris Dold, President of the SeaWorld Conservation Fund and Chief Zoological Officer of SeaWorld.

SeaWorld parks play a vital role in manatee and Guadalupe fur seal conservation through rescue, rehabilitation, and return efforts. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, established in 2003, has provided over $20 million in grants to support marine and land-based animal conservation projects globally, with a commitment to returning 100 percent of every donation directly to supported projects.