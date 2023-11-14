Jet2.com Expands Summer 2024 Frequency From Belfast International Airport

Holiday airline and tour operator Jet2.com has added frequency from Belfast International Airport to a number of hotspots for summer 2024.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing strong and sustained demand for Summer 24 across the board, with the late summer season proving very popular.”

“By adding additional services to a host of destinations for the late summer season, we are giving customers exactly what they want, and we know just how much they will be jumping at the chance to get away and enjoy a last slice of summer sun.”

Regarding Belfast – the only part of the island of Ireland where Jet2 operates – the company is adding frequency on its routes from Belfast International Airport to Ibiza in October 2024 and to Tenerife, Reus and Lanzarote in October and November of next year.