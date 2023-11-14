Kerry Unveiled as Host of 2024 Global Incentive Summit

Kerry has been announced as the host destination for the 2024 Global Incentive Summit, an event that will bring together 170 of the world’s leading incentive travel professionals, to participate in one-on-one appointments and networking activities.

The summit will showcase Kerry as “an iconic, diverse and green destination for global incentive programmes” and has the potential to generate €6.3m in revenue for the region.

Incentive travel is a management tool that uses exceptional travel experiences to recognise employee performance. The incentive travel market is extremely lucrative with delegates estimated to be worth more than three times the value of a leisure visitor.

Fáilte Ireland, in partnership with Tourism Ireland, The Europe Hotel & Resort and Kerry Convention Bureau led the bid to bring the summit to Ireland. The Europe Hotel & Resort was chosen as the venue to host the summit’s attendees, including 65 North American incentive travel buyers and 90 international incentive travel suppliers.

Speaking after the announcement at this year’s Global Incentive Summit in Portugal, Paul Mockler, Head of Commercial Development at Fáilte Ireland said:

“Kerry is the perfect location to host this global community of incentive travel professionals and we are delighted that they will be able to experience first-hand what makes Ireland so special. Hosting events like Global Incentive Summit gives us an opportunity to build and strengthen relationships with international incentive buyers to ensure Ireland is kept top of mind, and is considered as a host destination for incentive travel programmes in future years. This event has the potential to generate revenues of €6.3m for the region and we’re delighted to support and win this bid to bring this prestigious event to Kerry.”

David Boyce, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Emerging Markets & Business Tourism, said:

“Tourism Ireland is delighted that Kerry was chosen to host Global Incentive Summit next year. This event provides the perfect platform for this community of incentive professionals to meet, network and share industry insights. We very much welcome the opportunity to increase awareness of Ireland among these influential incentive buyers and to help Ireland secure a greater share of the worldwide incentive market.”

Michael Brennan, Managing Director of the Europe Hotel & Resort said:

“We are honoured to be the chosen venue to host Global Incentive Summit in 2024. Kerry is Ireland’s premier regional tourist destination and offers spectacular scenery and unique experiences for programme participants during their visit to the Emerald Isle. The Europe Hotel & Resort is committed to working with Fáilte Ireland and The Kerry Convention Bureau in positioning Ireland and Kerry as a leading incentive destination, and we look forward to welcoming the attendees to Killarney in 2024.”