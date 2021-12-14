Austrian ski resorts reopen for vaccinated visitors

Some Austrian ski resorts are reopening to fully vaccinated visitors as the country ends the lockdown imposed on 22 November.

The step-by-step end to restrictions began on Sunday, 12 December, with Tirol, Vorarlberg and Burgenland reopening.

Friday, 17 December, will see Salzburg, Styria, Carinthia and Lower Austria reopen while the capital, Vienna will be reopen on 20 December.

The ski resort of Obergurgl reopened for the season on 12 December 12, announcing in a tweet: “Are you ready for skiing in Gurgl? We definitely are! All accommodations, restaurants, mountain inns and ski huts, the winter ski area, ski rentals, all shops and selling points are open for you again.”

The 2G rule

The lifting of lockdown will be followed by a strict adherence to the 2G rule, which requires proof of full vaccination or past infection.

FFP2 mask requirements will also be in place in many areas, as will the following rules, laid out in the official website of the Austrian Tourist Board: