Austria says auf wiedersehen to tourism until mid-December

Austria’s latest lockdown has temporarily kiboshed tourism until the end of the restrictions.

The new measures, introduced on Monday, 22 November, have resulted in the closure of all hotels, restaurants, bars, clubs, cultural institutions and leisure centres.

The restrictions, which are set to last until 13 December “at the latest,” also mean that “travel to Austria for touristic purposes will therefore only be possible again after this period,” according to the country’s tourism portal, Austria.info.

Austria has introduced the lockdown as a means of combating the surge in infection rates. Around 66% of the country is vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in Western Europe.

The crucial winter ski season begins in December, but authorities hope that current measures, coupled with the strict enforcement of post-lockdown restrictions, will be enough to bring down infection rates and ensure that the busy winter season can thrive.

After lockdown

After the end of the current lockdown, the 2-G-rule (proof of full vaccination/past infection) will be in effect again in Austria, as well as FFP2 mask requirements in many areas.

The 2G rule will be applied in all restaurants, bars, nightclubs, leisure centres, gyms, cultural institutions (cinemas, theatres etc.), Christmas markets and ski lifts/cable cars.

Negative Covid tests – whether PCR or antigen – will no longer be valid as “entry tests.”

FFP2 masks will be required on public transport and in all retail businesses and museums.

Vaccine Validity

From 6 December, two-dose vaccinations will be valid for 9 months from the date of the second vaccination, after which a booster jab will be required. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will only be valid until 3 January, 2022 – after which a booster will also be required.

Children under 12 years are currently exempt from entry rules; for minors between 12 and 15 years, a solution is currently being worked on.