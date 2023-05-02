Transport Minister Eamon Ryan Ushers in Changes to Aviation Regulation in Ireland

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has announced the re-organisation of how aviation regulation is provided in Ireland. This is the most significant change to structures since the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) was formed 30 years ago, in 1993.

From May 1 the safety and security regulation functions of the IAA are merged with the economic and consumer protection functions of the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) to create a standalone single aviation regulator, also to be known as the IAA. The air navigation functions of the IAA move to a separate commercial semi-state company, AirNav Ireland.

The re-organisation will support global connectivity and futureproof aviation regulation. It reflects best practice in aviation regulation internationally and ensures that the aviation regulator is fit for purpose to address emerging challenges in the coming decades.

Minister Ryan stated: “This is the most significant change to aviation regulation structures since the establishment of the IAA in 1993. It is vital that Ireland’s regulatory arrangements are robust and responsive to the many challenges facing the aviation sector. Securing Ireland’s international reputation as being to the forefront of regulatory high standards will be central to the new aviation regulator.”

Minister Ryan continued: “In addition, the newly established semi-state company AirNav Ireland will play an essential role for the State in providing safe, efficient and sustainable air navigation and air traffic management services in Irish-controlled airspace and aeronautical communications services for the Shanwick Oceanic region of North Atlantic Airspace.”

Minister of State for Transport, Jack Chambers added: “I would like to join Minister Ryan in welcoming the new institutional arrangements. The establishment of a new, modern regulator will act as a single point of entry for safety, security, economic and consumer regulation requirements, and it will provide clearer and more efficient lines of communication and customer service for the sector and the travelling public. I would also like to pay tribute to the chairpersons, directors and staff of the IAA, CAR and the newly formed AirNav Ireland for their efforts and commitment to implementing the new arrangements.”

The Minister of State continued: “I would particularly like to congratulate the newly appointed Board of directors of AirNav Ireland and the newly appointed directors to the Board of the IAA and wish them well in their endeavours.”