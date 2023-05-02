US Scraps Covid Vaccine Requirements for International Visitors

The US has scrapped all Covid vaccine requirements for in-bound international visitors.

“We are announcing that the administration will end the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for federal employees, federal contractors, and international air travellers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the Covid-19 public health emergency ends,” a White House statement said.

“Since January 2021, Covid-19 deaths have declined by 95% and hospitalisations are down nearly 91%. Globally, Covid-19 deaths are at their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic,” the White House said.

US President Joe Biden last month said he was ending the US’ national health emergency status over Covid; effectively claiming victory over the pandemic in conjunction with the announcement he is set to run for a second term as president.