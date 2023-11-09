The Magic of Ashford Castle Comes to Brown Thomas for Christmas

From the west of Ireland to the capital city, Mrs. Tea’s Boutique & Bakery at Ashford Castle is launching at Brown Thomas Dublin for the festive season.

For the first time ever, Brown Thomas Dublin customers can shop selected handmade produce and covetable gifts from Ashford Castle’s boutique and bakery, Mrs. Tea’s, including luxury chocolates from Paula Stakelum (aka Paula Pastry), global director of chocolate and patisserie at Red Carnation Hotels.

Located on Level 3 of the fashion, beauty and homeware emporium on Grafton Street, the Ashford Castle collection has been specially curated for Brown Thomas and will be available from 17 November for a limited period. Shop from the collection that includes:

Limited edition Ashford Castle fine bone China tea set (€160), luxury Christmas crackers (€70) and a plush green velvet Ashford Castle branded Christmas stocking.

For Christmas 2023, Paula Pastry has created a delicious festive delicacy – a gingerbread figure of milk chocolate and biscuit caramel crunch. Paula has developed the gingerbread with the renowned chocolate brand, Valrhona, chosen for its values around sustainability, sourcing and quality (€25).

Maintaining the sustainable gift theme, the Ashford Castle Honey Board & Drizzle features honey harvested from the native black bee on the Ashford Estate in Cong and a beautifully crafted serving board and drizzler (€50).

Ashford Castle is Ireland’s first Forbes five-star ranked hotel and Mrs. Tea’s, the hotel’s stand-alone boutique, bakery and pantry brings together wonderful Irish brands and the hotel’s mark of excellence, in a perfect union of style and substance. The full collection is available exclusively instore at Mrs. Tea’s and online here