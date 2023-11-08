SEARCH
ITTN Webinar with Qatar Tourism This Friday – Register Here!

Join ITTN’s upcoming webinar with Qatar Tourism on Friday 10 Nov at 9.30am!

In the latest instalment of ITTN Webinars, we are thrilled to invite you to join our live webinar with Qatar Tourism on Friday 10 Nov at 9.30am. Learn all about this exciting and captivating destination – everything from traditional souks, desert adventures, contemporary cities, and culinary delights! Agents will also have a chance to win one of 3 x €50 Amazon Vouchers by answering a couple of easy questions.

With daily flights to Doha with Qatar Airways, make sure you are in the know about this up-and-coming destination and arm yourself with in depth knowledge to impress your customers!

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZElcuyqqTkvHtdiGHZ1DofCLlmmzc63bemg

See you at 9.30am on Friday 10 November!

