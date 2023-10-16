Lamington Group Officially Opens room2 Belfast ‘Hometel’

Belfast’s newest hotel – room2 Belfast – has officially opened.

Billed as being a “hometel”, the brand is owned by UK property investor and developer Lamington Group and is the first room2 to be located outside England.

It has 175 bedrooms on nine floors.

Robert Godwin, CEO of Lamington Group commented: “We are so excited to open our first property outside of England and expand into the lively city of Belfast, bringing our unique hometel experience to a new location. Belfast has been so welcoming to us, and we are thrilled to make strong connections in the community through employing local staff who know the city inside out. Through working with home-grown talent and suppliers we aim to support the local economy whilst also inspiring both guests and residents to live in an environmentally conscious way.”