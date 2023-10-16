Delta Air Lines On Course for Doubling of Profits

Delta Air Lines continues to expect to generate a doubling of profits and a 20% increase in revenue for 2023, as a whole, on the back of a strong third quarter.

The US carrier reported revenues of $15.5bn for the three months to the end of September, and pre-tax profits of $1.5bn.

“Thanks to the outstanding work of our entire team, Delta delivered record September quarter revenue and a double-digit operating margin. Our operational reliability continues to strengthen, thanks to our people, and I’m pleased to recognise their outstanding efforts with over $1 billion accrued year-to-date towards profit sharing,” said Ed Bastian, Delta’s chief executive.

“Delta continues to set itself apart as a trusted consumer brand delivering welcoming, caring and elevated service by the best people in the industry. Our differentiated position supports our expectations for full year revenue growth of 20% over 2022, and pre-tax earnings of over $5bn, a near doubling over prior year earnings.”