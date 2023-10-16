CLIA Ramps up Expedition Cruise Support with Specialist Webinars, Interviews and Events

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) UK & Ireland has announced it will host two specialist ‘Destination Days’ as part of its ongoing trade support for agents seeking expedition and destination advice.

A virtual ‘Cruising the Kimberley, Western Australia’ day will take place on October 26, while a ‘Cruising Central and South America’ will follow on October 27. Both days will start with live webinars, and then be followed by additional interviews and conversations on the CLIA Facebook Group and on its website.

The trade-friendly sessions will have cruise line and tourist board experts on hand to offer advice to those agents who want to know more about the ships that sail to the regions, the range of destinations on offer and how best to start or enhance expedition sales. Ocean and river representatives will also offer their top tips, with Q&A sessions planned for all speakers.

The webinars will run from 9.30, to be followed by further virtual conversations throughout the day.

The webinars follow two expedition-themed dinners, held last week in London and Manchester. The dinners saw almost 60 stakeholders from across the cruise industry come together to discuss current trends, the opportunities for growth and future plans.

CLIA reported the number of passengers sailing on expedition cruises more than doubled from 2016 to 2022, as part of its most recent State of the Cruise Industry report.

Andy Harmer the Director of CLIA -UK & Ireland

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland managing director, said: “Interest in booking an expedition cruise is higher than ever, as travellers seek more immersive, responsible, bucket-list travel experiences. We’re therefore offering as much support as possible so agents can capitalise on that demand.

“These are very exciting times in the expedition sector and we have every confidence it will continue to go from strength-to-strength in 2024 and beyond.”