Dublin’s Westin Hotel to Rebrand as The Westmoreland

Dublin’s Westin Hotel is to be rebranded and renamed The Westmoreland Hotel in June.

A flagship destination of Westmoreland Street for more than 20 years, the five-star Westin Dublin will be re-imagined as The Westmoreland Hotel and become an Autograph Collection Hotel, continuing its journey within Marriott Bonvoy and remaining a member of the MHL Hotel Collection.

The change will come into action from Tuesday June 13.

The past two years has seen a significant investment in the hotel’s three buildings, culminating in a complete transformation of the physical products and elevation of guest experiences.

The multi-million investment programme included a remodelling of The Lobby and expansion of the hotel’s iconic Atrium Lounge, along with the creation of an additional space, the Library, and 19 bedrooms overlooking Trinity College and Westmoreland Street.

This year will see the unveiling of the impressive 105.2 sqm two-story College Suite, which has been physically and aesthetically reimagined.

Guests staying in The Westmoreland Hotel’s most luxurious suite can now enjoy morning coffee watching the city come to life and spot the landmark views from the comfort of their furnished private balcony and experience personalised services from the check-in and concierge teams as well as a bespoke welcome amenity.

The re-brand reflects this impressive transformation, aligning the hotels’ new enhancements and commitment to provide a uniquely luxurious experience in the historic heart of Dublin City, the company said.

“The Westmoreland Hotel will remain a proud member of the MHL Hotel Collection, and patrons can be assured of the same genuine Irish hospitality, five-star level of service, comfort, and luxury we are renowned for. Our team now have a greater opportunity to showcase our personal service, true sense of place and luxurious surroundings and we are confident that The Westmoreland Hotel will sit very comfortably within the impressive Autograph Collection portfolio,” said The Westmoreland Hotel General Manager, Joanne Dillon.