Dublin and Belfast Feature in List of Europe’s Best Cities for Walking

Data collected by leading British footwear retailer schuh reveals that Finnish Capital Helsinki is the best European city for walking. But Dublin and Belfast feature very well in the list too. Belfast ranks at number 18, and Dublin is 26th on the list. Dublin overtakes London in this regard, with London following Dublin at number 29.

A number of different metrics including air quality, tidiness, the quality of green space, and safety for walkers has been scaled in order to provide an overall score which ranks 49 of the European capital cities from best to worst for walking.

Dublin’s total score is 69.9. Belfast score is 76.2. Helsinki topped the pile with a score of 91.7, followed by Reykjavik, Vilnius, Copenhagen, and Vienna. The city considered worse for walking based on the metrics analysed is that of Turkish capital, Ankara.