Utah Office of Tourism Launches Specialist Academy for Ireland and UK Travel Agents and Sales Advisors

The Utah Office of Tourism has launched a new Utah Specialist Academy for travel agents and sales advisors worldwide, including the UK and Irish markets.

The Utah Office of Tourism is encouraging travel advisors to elevate their destination experience by taking a learning journey through Utah’s dramatic landscapes via the new Utah Specialist Academy. Travel advisors who complete the Utah Specialist Academy by 31 July 2023 will be entered to win a space on a UK & Ireland FAM to Utah in Spring 2024.

Graduates of the academy will receive ongoing open access to the programme and its resources including, training updates, information on new Utah experiences and access to the industry resources page with assets, itineraries and new product updates.

The Utah Office of Tourism’s Jody Blaney said: “The UK is the number one long haul source market to the USA and the goal of this programme is to maintain and boost that by providing travel advisors with the tools and knowledge to sell the incredible experiences Utah has to offer. The resources, information and assets provided in the Utah Specialist Academy will give travel advisors the confidence, familiarity, and knowledge to close more leads and ultimately drive sales.”

Known for its Mighty 5® National Parks, dramatic red-rock landscapes and the Greatest Snow on Earth®, Utah is packed with adventures and unique experiences. Concentrated in the southern half of the state, the National Parks are reached by stunning scenic drives and connected by unexpected national monuments, national forests, towns, state parks and scenic lands. As travel advisors journey through the red rock canyons of Southern Utah and Northern Utah’s green, alpine lakes and mountains they will discover each region offers unique features, local outfitters, essential highlights, and quirky accommodation.

During the course travel advisors will discover Life Elevated® and learn everything that makes the state of Utah a welcoming destination to visitors from all backgrounds, cultures, and group sizes.

For more information and to register for the Utah Specialist Academy visit: www.visitutahspecialistacademy.com