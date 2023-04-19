Helsinki Tops European City List for Walking

Data collected by leading British footwear retailer schuh reveals that Finnish Capital Helsinki is the best European city for walking.
A number of different metrics including air quality, tidiness, the quality of green space, and safety for walkers has been scaled in order to provide an overall score which ranks 49 of the European capital cities from best to worst for walking.
- Helsinki topped the pile with a score of 91.7, followed by Reykjavik, Vilnius, Copenhagen, and Vienna.
- Edinburgh ranks highest for the British cities on the list, coming in at 15th, closely followed by Belfast and Cardiff, 18th and 19th, respectively. Dublin scored 26th on the list.
- The city considered worse for walking based on the metrics analysed is that of Turkish capital, Ankara.