CroisiEurope Cruises’ 2024 Cruises Now On Sale

This is your chance to secure the best deals for your clients on some of the most exciting and picturesque journeys. If you book before September 30th, you can take advantage of CroisiEurope Cruises’ exclusive offer of 15% off on all coastal and European rivers cruises.
Create or access your B2B account via their trade portal:
https://pro-uk.croisieurope.com/login-b2b
As a travel agent why book with CroisiEurope?
- Widest choice of river cruises
- Dedicated UK trade call centre
- Commission on full package price
- ATOL and ABTA bonded
Take advantage of CroisiEurope Cruises’ 2023 fly-cruise packages
From Renaissance-infused Mantua to the Canals of Venice
VENICE – MANTUA – CREMONA – VALDARO – VERONA – OSTIGLIA – ROVIGO – PORTO VIRO –
PADUA – CHIOGGIA – VENICE
2023 Departures: May, June & July
Flights, transfers and cruise
From £1,200/€1,362 pp
The Loire Valley, a Royal legacy
2023 Departures:
May, June & July
Flights, transfers and cruise
From £1,443/€1,637
The beautiful blue Danube
2023 Departures:
May, June & July
Flights, transfers and cruise
From £1,442/€1,636
Andalusia: Tradition, Gastronomy and Flamenco
SEVILLE – CORDOBA – SEVILLE – CADIZ – EL PUERTO DE SANTA MARIA – ISLA MINIMA –
SEVILLE – GRANADA – SEVILLE
2023 Departures: July 20th
Flights, transfers and cruise
From £1,629/€1,848 pp