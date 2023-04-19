CroisiEurope Cruises’ 2024 Cruises Now On Sale

This is your chance to secure the best deals for your clients on some of the most exciting and picturesque journeys. If you book before September 30th, you can take advantage of CroisiEurope Cruises’ exclusive offer of 15% off on all coastal and European rivers cruises.

Create or access your B2B account via their trade portal:

https://pro-uk.croisieurope.com/login-b2b

As a travel agent why book with CroisiEurope?

Widest choice of river cruises

Dedicated UK trade call centre

Commission on full package price

ATOL and ABTA bonded

Take advantage of CroisiEurope Cruises’ 2023 fly-cruise packages

From Renaissance-infused Mantua to the Canals of Venice

VENICE – MANTUA – CREMONA – VALDARO – VERONA – OSTIGLIA – ROVIGO – PORTO VIRO –

PADUA – CHIOGGIA – VENICE

2023 Departures: May, June & July

Flights, transfers and cruise

From £1,200/€1,362 pp

See the cruise

The Loire Valley, a Royal legacy

2023 Departures:

May, June & July

Flights, transfers and cruise

From £1,443/€1,637

More information

The beautiful blue Danube

2023 Departures:

May, June & July

Flights, transfers and cruise

From £1,442/€1,636

More information

Andalusia: Tradition, Gastronomy and Flamenco

SEVILLE – CORDOBA – SEVILLE – CADIZ – EL PUERTO DE SANTA MARIA – ISLA MINIMA –

SEVILLE – GRANADA – SEVILLE

2023 Departures: July 20th

Flights, transfers and cruise

From £1,629/€1,848 pp

See the cruise