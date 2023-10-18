Ashford Castle Opens State-of-the-Art Health and Wellness Space, ‘Éalú’

Ashford Castle has opened a new state-of-the-art health, wellness and fitness centre.

Called ‘Éalú’ – which means ‘escape’ in Irish – the new centre is open for guests of both Ashford Castle and The Lodge at Ashford Castle, which are both owned by The Travel Corporation (TTC). Éalú features a pavilion style building with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, a 15-metre swimming pool with a gym, functional fitness studio, and therapy room.

Niall Rochford, General Manager of the Ashford Estate said: “Éalú will be many things to many people as it’s a place where guests can work out, chill out or enjoy time with family and friends. While there is already an abundance of activities for guests to enjoy on the Ashford Estate, we had always planned for a full size pool. That was our starting point for Éalú, the concept for which evolved and grew, along with our ambition, resulting in something that is so much more. Éalú is different. It’s a space that exudes energy and we think that guests of both properties are going to love it.

“Its development is part of our owners, Red Carnation Hotel’s ongoing investment in the estate and its wider commitment to tourism in the West of Ireland. The new development follows a multi-million Euro investment and we are thrilled to welcome an additional ten team members to the estate who will help ensure that Éalú is recognised as the one of the finest hotel health & fitness centres in the country.”