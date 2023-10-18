Visit Jersey Attracts 120 Delegates for ‘Destination Jersey’ Event

Visit Jersey welcomed 120 tourism and hospitality delegates to its Destination Jersey 2023 promotional event last week, which ran from October 9-11.

The theme of Destination Jersey 2023 was Changing perceptions, shaping the future and the event was attended by 50 off-island buyers and 70 local tourism and hospitality businesses, including a mix of first-time participants and repeat attendees. Seymour Hotels of Jersey, the island’s largest and longest established hotel group, were the headline sponsor.

Over the course of three days Visit Jersey showcased the unique experiences visitors can find in Jersey – including food, wellness, outdoor adventure and beyond – and how the island is looking to the future.

Tricia Warwick, CEO of Visit Jersey, said: “The response to Destination Jersey 2023 has been hugely positive. The event is an important showcase of the island and a platform for Visit Jersey to enable connections between travel trade buyers and local industry. This year visiting partners from the UK and Europe have left the island feeling inspired, more connected, and with a fresh perspective on what Jersey has to offer.”

David Seymour, Managing Director of Seymour Hotels of Jersey, said: “It has been a real honour and pleasure for Seymour Hotels to be headline sponsor for the Destination Jersey workshop and to welcome so many delegates from across the UK and Europe to the Pomme d’Or Hotel. Our trade partners are integral to our success as a business and we were proud to be able to show off our beautiful island in all its glory. We look forward to strengthening our relationships with the trade and look forward to a successful season in 2024.”

Following Destination Jersey, a select number of delegates continued onwards to Guernsey for the Guernsey Trade Workshop.