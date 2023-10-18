Best Western Owner BWH Hotels Continues Global Expansion

BWH Hotels – the accommodation group which owns the Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay chains – has announced a continuation of its aggressive global expansion; with new openings, across each brand, in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America.

The European openings span the UK, France, Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, Greece and Spain.

“We are delighted to offer even more accommodations for travellers to choose from as they prepare for upcoming fall travel,” said Larry Cuculic, President and Chief Executive, BWH Hotels.

“We continue to strategically grow our global presence, thoughtfully adding ideal properties in key locations throughout the world. Our new properties serve every type of traveller, from road trippers to world adventurers — the range of BWH Hotels’ properties is endless.”

“It is exciting to see our global expansion continue as we grow our presence in key markets and cities,” said Ron Pohl, President, International Operations and WorldHotels, BWH Hotels. “Seeing the growth in our WorldHotels portfolio is particularly exciting – we are continuing to add exciting and unique properties, such as the Daxton Hotel in Michigan and the Villa Fontaine Grand Haneda Airport in Tokyo. This speaks volumes to our evolving brand and the connections we are establishing as we continue to inspire travelers around the world.”

These latest properties join more than 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories around the world.

“We continue to prioritise the rapid expansion of our core brands, boutique hotels and soft collections throughout North America,” said Brad LeBlanc, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, BWH Hotels. “BWH Hotels continues to keep a finger on the pulse of where the industry is shifting to execute our development strategy, and we’re seeing tremendous growth throughout our portfolio.”