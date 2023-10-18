SEARCH
Pegasus May Take On Ryanair, Wizz, and EasyJet in Low Fares War by Forming Subsidiary Airlines

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Turkish carrier Pegasus Airlines intends to better compete with European low fares airline rivals like Ryanair, Wizz Air and EasyJet by establishing subsidiary airlines based at different airports around Europe.

In addition, Pegasus – a joint-venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa – is aiming to grow its main fleet to around 170 planes over the coming 5 years, having just taken delivery of its 100th plane.

Pegasus CEO Guliz Ozturk mentioned the subsidiary plan at the Routes World convention in Istanbul, recently, as reported by Airways Magazine.

“Our growth can be accelerated by looking at those opportunities…We set up a small airline in Kyrgystan, which we ran for about three or four years, so we know how to run a separate sister company,” she said.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Ashford Castle Opens State-of-the-Art Health and Wellness Space, 'Éalú'

