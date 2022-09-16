Caribtours Hosts 35 Trade Professionals at Dublin’s Iveagh Garden Hotel

Caribtours was host to over 35 trade professionals in the boutique surrounds of the Iveagh Garden Hotel on Dublin’s Harcourt Street. With updates from Rebecca Bryson who is Head of Sales for Caribtours UK & Ireland and their supplier partners –

Four Seasons – Maldives MJ Hooper

Sun Resorts Lucy Grey

AM Resorts Natasha Smith

Le Petit Monde Annabel Griffin

Daios Cove Katie Langridge

BTMI (Barbados Tourist Board) Annette McCann

Guests were welcomed by Alan Sparling and Jo-Ann Raleigh from representation company ASM-Ireland with Prosecco and then sat down to dine on a winning 3 course meal.

With some super prizes up for grabs everyone stayed around to see if they would be the lucky ones on the night.

Here’s the line up of winners –

1. BTMI – DAVID OHAGAN, The Holiday Shop, Donabate Travel

2. NANA PRINCESS – Jackie Spain, Cloud9Travel

3. Daios Cove – Ciara Foley, Platinum Travel

4. Cyprus, Azamina suites – John O’Brien, Just Split

5. Lanzarote – Secrets & Dreams – Clare Dunne, The Travel Broker

6. Mauritius Long Beach – Ann Marie Durkin, Sunway

7. Four Seasons Maldives – Dara Strutt, Oroko

What a way to end a busy Thursday!