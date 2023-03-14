Travel Tip Tuesday with WinstonsBeds.com

Experts at https://winstonsbeds.com/ have warned against the dangers of getting some shut-eye while lying under harsh UV rays.

Many love a good poolside snooze on holiday in the sun, but the repercussions of a short nap could be dangerous.

Staying in the direct sun for long periods of time without reapplying sunscreen and keeping the body hydrated can lead to serious consequences.

Not only could this cause severe long term damage to the skin but it could also cause sun stroke, dehydration and painful sunburn.

Rebecca Swain, expert at WinstonsBeds said: “Sleeping in the sun sounds blissful but the reality is it can be very harmful to our health and our skin.

“When we get hot our body releases sweat and we need to replace these fluids by drinking water otherwise we’ll begin to feel faint and light headed.

“If you’re looking to grab some shut eye by the pool we recommend finding a shady spot and covering up with clothes or a towel to prevent your skin from being exposed to the sun for too long.

“It’s also worth keeping your nap short and sweet so either set an alarm or ask someone to wake you up so you’re not laying there for an hour or so!”

Why is it dangerous to fall asleep in the sun?

Sunburn

Falling asleep in the sun for long periods can lead to some serious sunburn. This can be really painful and even lead to blisters, peeling and long term skin damage.

Dehydration

Staying in high temperatures without drinking regular water will leave you dangerously dehydrated. The heat causes our bodies to sweat and release fluids, not replacing these can leave you feeling dizzy and lightheaded.

Heat stroke

When the body overheats it can experience heat stroke which can be extremely dangerous. Symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, seizures and fainting.

Skin damage

Skin damage from the sun is irreversible and lying in direct sunlight can cause years worth of damage. This can leave your skin feeling dry with a rough texture.

Medication sensitivity

If you’re on medication it’s important to check if this increases your sensitivity to sun exposure. Some medications such as antibiotics, contraception and acne treatments can make your skin more sensitive to UV rays so be sure to check with your doctor. This may impact how long you want to spend in the sun.