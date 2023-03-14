Delta Wins 9 Skytrax Airline Awards & Welcomes Guests to the New Delta One Lounge at JFK

Delta Air Lines has just earned 9 Skytrax World Airline Awards and is ready to welcome guests to its newest and most exclusive destination: The Delta One Lounge at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Located between Concourses A and B in Terminal 4, adjacent to the main security checkpoint, the 39k+ sqft Delta One Lounge – the first of its kind, and larger than any Delta Sky Club – offers a variety of experiences and amenities for the premium traveller, from fine dining to spa-like wellness treatments to valet services and more. Delta One ticketholders can curate their own one-of-a-kind Lounge experience too.

Claude Roussel, Vice President – Delta Sky Clubs & Lounge Experience

“Our teams have spared no detail to ensure Delta One Lounge guests receive a truly memorable experience,” said Claude Roussel, Vice President – Delta Sky Clubs and Lounge Experience. “It’s a new era for Delta – this Lounge is raising the bar across the board, from the amenities to the food and beverage offerings to the level of personalized service. We want our guests to feel the difference here; moreover, we want them to feel welcomed and valued from the moment they step through the door.”

New York City’s newest attraction

The Delta One Lounge atmosphere is true to the magic of Manhattan – step inside and you’ll forget you’re in an airport. The Lounge features nods to other noted locations throughout the Big Apple, with thoughtfully curated surprises for New Yorkers and design enthusiasts.

The premium bar, serving elevated takes on classic cocktails, features a standout Art Deco-inspired lighting fixture; the Bar Lounge ceiling and fluted glass nod to the gold leaf ceiling and chandeliers of Radio City Music Hall.

The white-marble counter Market and Bakery is inspired by retro delicatessen food counters. Furthermore, the fan-shaped marble mosaic tiles in the Market dining area pay tribute to famed New York brasseries. The penny-round ceiling over the food counter is a hat-tip to the original JFK terminal, designed by famed architect Eero Saarinen. The iconic overlapping strands of the Brooklyn Bridge provided inspiration for the suspended lighting fixture in the dining room.

A touch of high fashion

Delta’s recently announced onboard partnership with Missoni is also reflected in the Lounge, with design touches like accent pillows, vases and coffee table books bearing the signature zigzag design of the Italian fashion house.

This new partnership with Missoni elevates Delta One like never before, weaving superior craftsmanship and high-end design into the finest details of your journey – both in flight and on the ground, with a host of opportunities ahead for the brands to continue this collaboration.

Many ways to One Lounge

Whether you’re looking to dine in style, relax before your flight, or take care of business, the Delta One Lounge has something for everyone.

Dig in

The Lounge features a 140-seat Brasserie restaurant delivering a three-course meal service. Restaurant Associates and Union Square Events (a Danny Meyer concept) have collaborated to elevate the culinary experience in the Delta One Lounge, with dishes such as Hamachi crudo, steak tartare and lasagna Bolognese.

The Market and Bakery features seasonal culinary offerings plated for walk-up service.

The beverage cart service allows guests to enjoy premium hospitality without leaving their seats. Let Lounge servers meet guests where they are for a guest experience similar to what you’d enjoy onboard.

Zen out

The designated wellness area is equipped with nine reservable relaxation pods with full-body massage chairs and nap chairs, treatments from Grown-Alchemist certified therapists, and more. Adjacent to the wellness area, the Serenity Lounge provides a quiet, tranquil space designed for pre-flight peace of mind. Specialty lamp lighting in the Serenity Lounge mimics the light colors affecting the body’s circadian rhythms, helping the body get acclimated to the time zone to which the guest will be flying. Finally, the Rejuvenation Bar features refreshing, non-alcoholic beverages and fruit and herb-infused waters and juices.

Freshen up

Guests can freshen up at one of eight well-appointed shower suites, featuring towels, bathrobes and slippers, Grown Alchemist products, and more. Should clothes and shoes need a glow-up, too, guests can leave items inside the suite closet; a valet attendant will steam and/or shine them and return them while guests shower.

Buckle down

Guests in do-not-disturb mode can take care of business in one of eight individual soundproof booths located in the Lounge, or borrow a second monitor to complete any last-minute work.

Take it all in

Enjoy views of the airfield from the Terrace. This lush outdoor oasis with a retractable roof is designed to stimulate the senses and is open 365 days a year.

An end-to-end premium journey

The Delta One Lounge cements Delta’s commitment to delivering an end-to-end premium experience, from curb to claim.

The journey starts at check-in: Located on the right-hand side of the main arrivals level on Terminal 4, Delta One customers will be greeted by a team of Elite Service agents providing white-glove service, with warm towels and light refreshments on offer. This fall, the check-in area will feature a private TSA screening lane for added exclusivity.

While the JFK Delta One Lounge is the first of its kind, others will be joining soon: Delta One Lounges at LAX and Boston Logan International will open later this year, expanding the end-to-end premium experience to more customers in more hubs.

From JFK to the rest of the world

Though the Delta One Lounge is a destination unto itself, JFK customers are well-positioned to journey across the globe with Delta. Delta offers the most flights and seats of any carrier at JFK, with more than 200 total peak-day departures to more than 90 domestic and international destinations.

This summer, Delta is flying its largest trans-Atlantic schedule ever from JFK, with more than 240 weekly departures to 26 destinations—including Dublin and Shannon.

Delta Air Lines Wins Nine Skytrax World Airline Awards

Delta Air Lines has just earned 9 Skytrax World Airline Awards with accolades in the following categories: