“Hoodies Off When Heading Off” at Dublin Airport & Cork Airport

Perhaps a lessor known requirement by the daa that is worth mentioning is “Hoodies Off When Heading Off”. Given ITTN’s Shane Cullen nearly fell foul of it recently, it may be worth highlighting the daa’s campaign “Hoodies Off When Heading Off”. This outlines, when travelling through Dublin Airport or Cork Airport:

any oversized garments, which may conceal additional items or the outline of your person, will have to be removed for security screening. Please remove the top, be it an over-sized hoodie, jumper, jacket or sweater and place in the tray for screening.

The airport explained that “private screenings/hand searches can be an option too”. While not a new regulation it warrants a thought before picking a perfect travel outfit.

Further Details on How to Prepare for Security Screenings:

Ideally bring only one cabin bag per person. Remember to check your airline’s cabin baggage rules.

Please have electronic devices out in a security tray, along with coins, wallets, belts and metallic strap watches.

If you need to remove jewellery, please put it in your bag.

Any shoes, runners or boots that are at ankle height or higher, such as runner boots or sock boots, will have to be removed, to place in the tray for Security screening.

Ideally do not carry any sharp items, however if you do have sharp items such as a small nail scissors, it must be less than 6cm in size and then it will be allowed. Anything above 6cm is not allowed in carry on hand baggage.

More information including a video on how to prepare for security is available https://www.dublinairport.com/at-the-airport/security/prepare

Security Screening Opening Hours & When to Arrive for Flights

Security in T1 is now open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Security in T2 opens at 04.00, so people flying from T2 should factor this in.

daa advises passengers to arrive at their terminal 2 hours before their scheduled departure time for short-haul flights, and 3 hours before long-haul flights.

If you are checking bags or travelling in a group you should allow more time. Always consult your airline for check-in desk and bag drop opening hours

You can also view check-in times by airline and by Terminal here.