Ticket Booking Opens for World Travel Market London

Visitors can secure entry to the 44th edition of World Travel Market London (5-7 November 2024). Organisers are enabling visitors to book tickets and access the meeting booking platform well in advance of this year’s show.

They have also announced several exciting changes in response to continued in-depth customer research. The new developments aim to improve the experience for attendees and ensure that every member of the travel community extracts as much value from the event as possible.

Carrie Day & Shane Cullen (ITTN) at WTM London 2023

Innovations for this year’s WTM include:

• Travelpower – this year’s theme – an enhancement of ‘power to change’ which sees WTM encourage the travel community to find their force for good – asking the community; ‘how will you use yours?’

• Show dates from Tuesday to Thursday, to support international visitor attendance and a better work-life balance.

• A new ‘Buyer Hospitality’ initiative to increase the volume and quality of travel buyers and improve the experience for buyers.

• A ‘call for experts’ with new conference and industry advisors, and a ‘share your voice’ call for papers to deliver on WTM’s commitment to inclusion.

This year’s event is set to be the largest ever, with record participation from destinations and private sector customers.

The conference will be held across three stages, with six tracks to be announced soon, offering 50 hours of content and more than 170 speakers.

The WTM Ministers’ Summit will be on Wednesday 6th November with a theme to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Networking Party returns for a second year following its successful launch in 2023, on Tuesday 5th November.

There will also be an expanded programme for influencers and content creators, with details of a networking schedule to be announced very soon.

The WTM Global Travel Report will return following the huge success of its first edition in 2023 and widespread coverage in the global consumer media.

Tickets will be free to book until 7th October 2024, then cost £49 + VAT.

WTM London will open from 9:30am, with the first hour dedicated to impromptu meetings and delegates can take advantage of The Community Hubs in the centre of the north and south halls for networking, relaxing and meetings.

WTM Connect Me – the show’s meeting booking platform – will be available for exhibitors, buyers, and the global media. All attendees will also have access to the official WTM App.

Juliette Losardo, Exhibition Director, WTM London, said: “We’ve been working hard since last year’s WTM to build on the successes of 2023 and continually adapt to the rapid changes in our sector.

“We’ve listened to feedback from exhibitors, buyers and other delegates to ensure WTM offers even more inspiration – and more opportunities for networking, learning and doing business.

“Our changes will ensure visitors can maximise the value from attending WTM and head into 2025 armed with new strategies, fresh partnerships and essential business deals.”

Book your ticket and play your part at the world’s most influential travel and tourism event. World Travel Market London, 5-7 November, ticket booking opened 24th June 2024.