Discover Puerto Rico with Cassidy Travel’s Latest Must-Visit Destination with New Partnership

Cassidy Travel, a leading independent travel agent in Ireland, is delighted to introduce Puerto Rico as the latest must-visit destination for Irish holidaymakers.

Discover Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico, often hailed as an island paradise, boasts stunning natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and a diverse range of exciting activities on both land and sea. Travellers can wander through the cobblestone streets of Old San Juan, where 16th century landmarks and colourful colonial buildings tell tales of the past. Savor the Island’s culinary delights, from traditional mofongo, tostones and pasteles to fresh seafood plucked straight from the Caribbean Sea.

Nature enthusiasts will be in their element exploring the lush trails of El Yunque, the only tropical rainforest that is part of the U.S. National Forest System and home to unique birds and native species such as the coquí frog. Snorkel Puerto Rico’s three bioluminescent bays for a truly magical experience only found in two other places in the world. Whether you’re looking to relax on pristine beaches, dance to the rhythms of salsa and reggaetón, or explore vibrant markets and galleries, Puerto Rico promises an unforgettable experience for all.

“We are delighted to be able to offer Puerto Rico as a more accessible destination in 2024 and beyond.” said Sharon Harney, General Manager of Cassidy Travel “We would suggest twin centre trips exploring either Boston or New York before continuing your journey to this stunning Island paradise. Our expert staff are on hand to guide our customers through the booking process and will carefully craft the best itinerary for specific budgets and preferences”

She added, “Thanks to our new partnership with airline JetBlue, this Caribbean jewel is now easily accessible with convenient connections via Boston or JFK”.