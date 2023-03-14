Aer Lingus Customer Cancellations Statement & Updated Flight Schedules

Yesterday, Aer Lingus published the latest “Customer Cancellations Statement” (published 24th June 2024) plus an updated flight schedule from 26th June (as of 13.00, Tuesday, 25th June 2024).

Customer Cancellations Statement

“Aer Lingus is available for meaningful direct discussions with IALPA in order to seek a resolution to this pay dispute. The airline has repeatedly sought to engage directly with IALPA on ways to increase pilot pay beyond the 12.25% increase agreed with all other collectively bargained groups, based upon reaching agreement on improvements in productivity and flexibility.

Aer Lingus wrote to IALPA today (Sunday 23rd June) requesting such discussions. IALPA has to date refused to enter into those meaningful discussions and it ended the most recent direct discussions with the company on Monday 17th June. Aer Lingus has also asked IALPA / FORSA to re-engage with the industrial relations machinery of the State (the Labour Court and the Workplace Relations Commission) but at this point they have rejected this request.”

Following IALPA’s escalation of the industrial action by announcing an 8-hour strike by pilots on Saturday 29th June, Aer Lingus has had to cancel 120 flights on that day. This will impact 15,000 customers on Aer Lingus short-haul services. Aer Lingus has re-timed long-haul services on both 28th June and 29th June in order to avoid cancellation of these services.

“Aer Lingus has automatically rebooked as many customers as possible onto alternative flights and is emailing all other customers informing them of the cancellations and advising them of their options: to change their flight for free, to request a refund or to request a voucher. The detail of the cancelled flights on 29th June is available on the ‘Travel Advisory’ on the Aer Lingus website at aerlingus.com.

Aer Lingus Regional flights, operated by Emerald Airlines, are unaffected by IALPA’s industrial action and will operate as scheduled. Aer Lingus Regional flight numbers are in the range EI3000 – EI3999.”

Flight Schedules from 26th June & Impact of IALPA industrial action

The following flights will be cancelled (as of 13.00, Tuesday June 25th) – check out the latest list here.

For general questions and questions on cancellations, check out the dedicated Aer Lingus page – https://www.aerlingus.com/support/disrupted-flights/ialpa-industrial-action/

Passengers Checking Flight Status

Passengers can also check the exact status of their flight if travelling today or tomorrow here.