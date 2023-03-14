Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards -Qatar Airways “World’s Best Airline” & Turkish Airlines “Best Airline in Europe”

Held in London at the iconic Fairmont Windsor Park, the World Airline Awards took place on 24 June 2024. Big winners at the prestigious event included Qatar Airways named World’s Best Airline and Turkish Airlines earning Best Airline in Europe.

Qatar Airways Wins Airline of the Year from Skytrax for the Eighth Time

Qatar Airways secured the ‘Airline of the Year’ title from Skytrax for an unprecedented eighth time. The 5-star carrier also received three other prestigious awards: ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’

Qatar – Best Airline, Best Airport & Best Airport Shopping

Qatar Airways becomes the first aviation group to win Best Airline, Best Airport and Best Airport Shopping, in the same year in Skytrax history. Recently, Qatar Airways’ home and hub, Hamad International Airport, was named ‘World’s Best Airport’ in 2024 by Skytrax for the third time. The airport also received the award for ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for the tenth time, and the airport’s retail, Qatar Duty Free, received ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the second consecutive year. This remarkable achievement is the first time that an airline, an airport, and the airport’s retail have been crowned as ‘World’s Best’ in all three Skytrax categories.

Qatar Airways Group CEO, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer

Commenting on this achievement, Qatar Airways Group CEO, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “This is a proud moment for Qatar Airways. I am honoured to share this award with my dedicated team. This award is a testimony to our relentless commitment to providing unparalleled service and innovation. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the highest level of excellence.”

Skytrax CEO, Edward Plaisted on Qatar Airways

Skytrax CEO, Edward Plaisted, remarked: “Qatar Airways’ impressive achievement of winning the Airline of the Year title for the eighth time, alongside three additional top accolades, is a true testament to the airline’s high standards and dedication. Qatar Airways was and will continue to be customers’ favourite airline.”

The awards won by Qatar Airways at the Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards include:

Airline of the Year

World’s Best Business Class

World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge

Best Airline in the Middle East

Turkish Airlines – Best Airline in Europe at Skytrax Awards for the Ninth Time

Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other airline, was named Best Airline in Europe by Skytrax at the 2024 World Airline Awards.

The World Airline Awards saw several accolades being presented to Turkish Airlines. The airline was recognised as the “Best Airline in Europe”, as well as “World’s Best Business Class Catering” and “Best Airline in Southern Europe”.

Based on results from the independent surveys carried out by Skytrax, Turkish Airlines has been named the best airline in both Europe and Southern Europe. These awards highlight the carrier’s exceptional service quality across its extensive network, underscoring the airline’s dedication to providing a seamless and comfortable travel experience.

Bilal Ekşi, CEO of Turkish Airlines

Receiving the awards at the ceremony, Bilal Ekşi, CEO of Turkish Airlines stated: “We are delighted to receive these prestigious awards from Skytrax. Being named the Best Airline in Europe and in Southern Europe, and receiving recognition for our business class catering excellence is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. As the Turkish Airlines family, we would like to thank our valued passengers, who deemed us worthy of these wonderful awards, and the Skytrax team, who put this evaluation into practice. With Turkish hospitality in our DNA, we remain committed to delivering an unmatched travel experience to our passengers and will continue to innovate and enhance our services.”

Skytrax CEO, Edward Plaisted on Turkish Airlines

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “We congratulate Turkish Airlines on being named the Best Airline in Europe, which for the ninth time is a remarkable achievement in such a competitive region, and demonstrates that they are a customer favourite. Turkish Airlines repeated earlier year successes by winning the award for the World’s Best Business Class Catering and the airline and its catering partner Turkish DO&CO should be very proud of this success.”

With the addition of the Melbourne route in March 2024, the national flag carrier’s network has expanded to six continents. The airline is also committed to sustainability in aviation, undertaking various projects to create a better world for future generations. Turkish Airlines continues to uphold its signature service quality, ensuring best-in-class travel experience for its passengers.

Cathay Pacific Wins World’s Best Economy Class & Returns to the World’s Top 5 Airlines

Cathay Pacific has been awarded the fifth World’s Best Airline in the 2024 Skytrax World Airline Awards, up three places from last year, and the World’s Best Economy Class Airline. The carrier was also named World’s Cleanest Airline.

These distinctions follow Cathay Pacific being named the third best premium airline in the world in AirlineRatings’ rankings last month, up six places from last year.

Cathay Group CEO Ronald Lam said: “We feel extremely encouraged to have moved from last year’s top 10 to this year’s top 5 according to Skytrax and AirlineRatings, both major airline industry rankings.

“These achievements highlight the huge strides we have made over the past year, both on the ground and in the air, and are a vote of confidence from our customers. We are very grateful for the immense support our customers, our people and the public have shown us throughout the past year.

“But we won’t stop there. These achievements will motivate us to continue to go above and beyond for our customers every step of the way as we strive to become the world’s best premium airline.”

Cathay Pacific continues to invest in product and service innovations to deliver a premium travel experience. The airline is launching new seat products in each of the coming three years:, an all-new Business class experience, Aria Suite, a new Premium Economy seat and a refreshed Economy on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft later this year. These will be followed by more enhancements to their offering including a new world-leading First class experience onboard its new Boeing 777-9 aircraft in 2025, and a brand-new cabin including a new flat-bed Business class product on its Airbus A330 in 2026.

The Top Ten Best Airlines in the World – Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards:

Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines Emirates ANA All Nippon Airways Cathay Pacific Airways Japan Airlines Turkish Airlines EVA Air Air France Swiss International Air Lines

The Top Ten Best Airlines in Europe – Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards:

Turkish Airlines Air France Swiss International Airlines British Airways Iberia Virgin Atlantic Lufthansa Finnair KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Austrian Airlines

The Top Ten Best Airlines in North America 2024 – Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards:

The Best Airline in North America 2024 was awarded to Delta Air Lines. “Winning these awards underscores how our dedication to providing the very best travel experience is appreciated by the 200 million customers who choose to fly with Delta every year,” said Ralph Albus, Delta’s Director of Global Communications. “Skytrax is amongst the most respected awards in the industry, and we are particularly proud that Delta people have been deservedly recognized for the excellent service they deliver every day.”

Delta Air Lines Air Canada United Airlines Porter Airlines Air Transat Alaska Airlines WestJet jetBlue Airways American Airlines Allegiant Air

The Top Ten Best Airlines in the Middle East 2024 – Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards:

Qatar Airways Emirates Etihad Airways Saudi Arabian Airlines Oman Air Gulf Air Flynas flyDubai Kuwait Airways Air Arabia

The Top Ten Best Airlines in Asia 2024 – Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards:

Singapore Airlines ANA All Nippon Airways Cathay Pacific Airways Japan Airlines EVA Air Korean Air Hainan Airlines Vistara Bangkok Airways AirAsia

The Top Ten Best Airlines in Africa 2024 – Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards:

Ethiopian Airlines Royal Air Maroc South African Airways Kenya Airways RwandAir Air Mauritius Egyptair Airlink LIFT FlySafair

The Top Ten Best Airlines in Australia/Pacific 2024 – Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards:

Fiji Airways Air New Zealand Qantas Airways Rex Airlines Virgin Australia Jetstar Airways QantasLink Air Tahiti Nui Air Tahiti Air Niugini

The Top Ten Best Airlines in Central America / Caribbean 2024 – Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards:

Copa Airlines Caribbean Airlines Air Caraibes Bahamasair interCaribbean Cayman Airways Bermudair Cubana Aruba Airlines Suriname Airways

The Top Ten Best Airlines in South America 2024 – Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards:

LATAM Azul Brazilian SKY Airline JetSMART Airlines Avianca Gol Aerolineas Argentinas StarPeru Easyfly Flybondi

For the full listing of SKytrax winners, check out https://www.worldairlineawards.com/worlds-best-airline-alliance-2024/