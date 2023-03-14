Riviera Travel unveils new ‘discovery cruises’ for 2025

Riviera Travel has added two ‘discovery cruises’ to its 2025 European river cruise programme.

The four-day itineraries will both depart in March 2025 and have been designed to offer all the hallmarks of a Riviera river cruise over a shorter duration.

View on Cologne at sunset

Rhine Gorge & Cologne Discovery

The ‘Rhine Gorge & Cologne Discovery’ voyage will feature guided tours of Rüdesheim and Cologne, and the opportunity to sail through the Rhine Gorge. Prices start from €899pp, including return flights or Eurostar and a free superior drinks package.

Seine, Paris & Monet’s Garden Discovery

The ‘Seine, Paris & Monet’s Garden Discovery’ cruise includes a visit to Monet’s house and garden in Giverny, a tour of Paris and scenic cruising along the Seine. Prices start from €899pp, including return flights or Eurostar and a free superior drinks package.

Will Sarson, Head of Product Cruise & Land Long Haul at Riviera

Will Sarson, head of product cruise and long haul at Riviera, said: “The introduction of these cruises gives guests who cannot commit to a longer voyage the opportunity to experience the wonders of a European river getaway with Riviera. From Monet’s garden to the mighty Rhine Gorge, our ‘discovery cruises’ may be short but the itineraries are packed full of destination highlights and fabulous experiences.”