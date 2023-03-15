ITTN’s Carrie Day Talks to Ruby Wake from The Lux Collective

Yesterday morning, ITTN’s Carrie Day was joined by Ruby Wake from The Lux Collective – a luxury hotel group who are new to the Irish market!

Ruby brought us through the stunning array of Lux* properties in Mauritius and the Maldives and it’s safe to say those who joined us live were blown away by the attention to detail offered at each of the properties.

She also introduced us to their Salt and Tamassa brands and soon to be launched, Socio brand on this live webinar.

If you couldn’t join us yesterday, make sure you watch this webinar back and learn all about these beautiful hotels.

Ruby is focused on growing brand-awareness in Ireland over the coming months and you will see her out and about soon!

Ruby’s contact details, as well as this full presentation and recording, can be found on ITTN’s Travel Directory for anyone who would like to book in a meeting or training session with your team.

We look forward to hearing more from this incredible hotel group in the coming weeks and months!

Watch the replay of the webinar below.