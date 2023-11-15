ITTN Awards Sponsor Spotlight: Silversea Bolster Commitment to the Irish Trade Once Again with Sponsorship of ‘Airlines’ Category at the ITTN Awards!

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic are fast approaching and we want to take a moment to thank our valued sponsors – without them, this celebration would not be possible!

Silversea are back for the second year in a row, sponsoring the Airlines category at the 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards.

“We are so pleased to be a Lead Sponsor for the fantastic ITTN Awards this year. We would like to thank our Irish travel partners for their ongoing commitment and support and are so grateful for their loyalty to our brand. Best of luck to the nominees this year,” said Amanda Middler (Regional Sales Manager Ireland & Scotland).

Renowned for extraordinary worldwide voyages aboard intimate, all-inclusive ships, Silversea is an ultra-luxury cruise line that offers unparalleled service and superlative comfort. Sailing to over 900 destinations spanning all seven continents, Silversea takes you to more destinations than any other cruise line. Their intimate, luxury ships glide into secluded ports inaccessible to larger ships. All-suite and spacious ocean-view accommodation comes with butler service. Beautifully appointed lounges and bars offer an elegant yet relaxed ambience. Fine dining; beverages including wines, beers and spirits; onboard gratuities, shore excursions and unlimited Wi-Fi are always included. For the curious traveller, Silversea’s expedition voyages offer unique, awe-inspiring journeys to some of the world’s most exotic destinations, including Antarctica and the Galápagos Islands, aboard a fleet of expedition vessels.

Silversea’s newest industry-leading ship, Silver Nova, set sail in August 2023 and introduces an entirely new take on luxury at sea. Her innovative design, which prizes openness over symmetry and incorporates an unprecedented use of approximately 4,000m2 of glass, immerses guests into the destination from virtually all venues and suites, with far-reaching views at every turn. Her reimagined pool deck, which overlooks the water on her starboard side, and all-new outdoor venues — the Dusk Bar and the Marquee — best exemplify her unique openness to the destination.

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards will take place on Friday 24 Nov at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Rd, Dublin, kicking off at 6.30pm. If you have not yet secured your ticket, please contact [email protected].

We can’t wait to see you there and celebrate the very best of our industry!