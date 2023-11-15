Win with Qatar Tourism!

In the latest instalment of ITTN Webinar, Carrie Day was recently joined by Lauren Kelly of Qatar Tourism in a short but comprehensive live webinar, packed full of the information and knowledge you need to sell this exciting destination with confidence.

With daily flights from Dublin, and a stopover programme on offer (with 5* hotel stays for as little as $14USD per person, per night), Qatar is well worth mentioning to your customers as a new destination to experience, especially if they are transiting through Doha.

For those who were unable to join the live webinar, there is still a chance to watch it back in your own time and to enter a competition to win one of 3 x €50 Amazon Vouchers – just in time for Christmas. All you need to do is follow this link: https://ittn.ie/ittn-and-qatar-tourism/ and answer two easy questions and sign up to and complete the Qatar Specialist Programme to be in with a chance of winning: https://qatarspecialist.lobster-access.com/selfregistration

Competition closes 24 Nov. Good luck everyone!