ITTN Awards Sponsor Spotlight: Thank You from Virgin Atlantic

By Emer Roche
As we begin to close out the year, Virgin Atlantic and APG have been reflecting on what we have achieved in the Irish market. Our thoughts are, the year has flown! Excuse the pun! We’ve done so much! We’ve announced five new routes, increased availability, attended numerous trade events, reintroduced group bookings, the list goes on. However, we couldn’t have done it without the support of the wonderful Irish travel trade, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank every one of you, not only for your business but for your feedback and continued support.

In true Virgin Atlantic Style, we had to close out the year big! In addition to once again being the headline sponsor of the upcoming ITTN Awards, on November 24th, we are delighted to be part of the fam trip of all fam trips! We have partnered with the wonderful team at BookaBed to bring eight Irish travel agents to the Maldives! The group will jet off this week to visit two of the most beautiful islands on earth, where they will enjoy a little piece of paradise pre-Christmas.

We have been listening and reacting to industry needs and are looking forward to continuing to grow business here in Ireland in 2024. We have big plans on how we will support the trade in their efforts to sell our wonderful product in the year ahead and are looking forward to bringing some more awesome fam trips like this one, and much more to the trade next year!

