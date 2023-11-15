ITTN Awards Sponsor Spotlight: Blue Insurance Sponsor ‘Best Travel Agency Overall’ for Second Year!

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic are fast approaching and we want to take a moment to thank our valued sponsors – without them, this celebration would not be possible!

Blue Insurance are back for the second year in a row, sponsoring the Best Travel Agency – Overall award and this is a true testament to the hard work and commitment that Jeanette and Team Blue show to the Irish Travel Trade week in, week out.

“Awards are a great way of gaining recognition and respect from our trade partners that we work with so closely during the year. Sponsoring this award means the world to us, makes us feel so proud and shapes our business for the better,” said Jeanette Taylor (Agency Sales & Services Manager).

Recently, Blue Insurance launched its new QR code and information hub for all Blue Travel Insurance Policy information. This provides trade partners with a streamlined method to accessing all policy details in an instant. By simply scanning a QR code provided, agents will have instant access to all the essential details required.

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards will take place on Friday 24 Nov at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Rd, Dublin, kicking off at 6.30pm. If you have not yet secured your ticket, please contact [email protected].

We can’t wait to see you there and celebrate the very best of our industry!