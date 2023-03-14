Enjoy a River Cruise with Travelmarvel

With Travelmarvel your clients can enjoy a River Cruise in 2024. With prices just €1,395 per person full board on the Danube or Rhine – there’s no better time to sail the rivers of Europe. Travelmarvel has limited availability for July and August, so the time to book is now.

What river cruises can your clients enjoy?

Reflections of the Rhine – Journey along the beautiful Rhine River aboard your new Travelmarvel Contemporary River Ship. Explore World Heritage-listed Augustusburg Castle in Brühl and discover the culture of Miltenberg on a visit to a local’s home for coffee and cake.

– Journey along the beautiful Rhine River aboard your new Travelmarvel Contemporary River Ship. Explore World Heritage-listed Augustusburg Castle in Brühl and discover the culture of Miltenberg on a visit to a local’s home for coffee and cake. Delightful Danube – Enjoy the fairytale-like scenery along the Danube River aboard a new Travelmarvel Contemporary River Ship. Enjoy a festive night of Bavarian food, music and folk dancing and embrace the splendour and elegance of Vienna.

Enjoy the fairytale-like scenery along the Danube River aboard a new Travelmarvel Contemporary River Ship. Enjoy a festive night of Bavarian food, music and folk dancing and embrace the splendour and elegance of Vienna. European Gems – Travelling along the Danube, Main and Rhine, you’ll enjoy a variety of experiences as well as ample free time to discover at your own pace. From sampling local delicacies in Vienna to a visit to Augustusburg Castle in Brühl, this 4★ river cruise represents marvellous value.

Travelling along the Danube, Main and Rhine, you’ll enjoy a variety of experiences as well as ample free time to discover at your own pace. From sampling local delicacies in Vienna to a visit to Augustusburg Castle in Brühl, this 4★ river cruise represents marvellous value. Best of the Balkans – Discover the beauty of the Balkans on this immersive cruise. Journey along the lesser visited stretch of the Lower Danube, through Hungary, Serbia and the Iron Gates to Bulgaria and Romania.

Discover the beauty of the Balkans on this immersive cruise. Journey along the lesser visited stretch of the Lower Danube, through Hungary, Serbia and the Iron Gates to Bulgaria and Romania. Douro Discovery – Wind your way through the Douro Valley on board our brand-new, custom-built river ship, the MS Estrela. Step off to find local castles, cities and quintas that invite you to explore and taste local port wine. Soak in the vibrancy of Porto. Or relax on board as the region showcases the most fascinating aspects of Portuguese life.

– Wind your way through the Douro Valley on board our brand-new, custom-built river ship, the MS Estrela. Step off to find local castles, cities and quintas that invite you to explore and taste local port wine. Soak in the vibrancy of Porto. Or relax on board as the region showcases the most fascinating aspects of Portuguese life. Adriatic Coastal Cruise – Discover the joys of small ship yacht cruising, dropping anchor at several of the Adriatic’s most unspoilt islands and charming coastal sites. Dock overnight in port and step ashore to explore coastal towns, savour the delicious cuisine and experience the hospitality.

Decebal Head sculpted in rock, Danube Gorges (Cazanele Dunarii) , Romania. Aerial view.

Currently, your clients can save up to 65% on late deals with Travelmarvel’s Ultimate Summer Sale

Travelmarvel Capella – ITTN fam trip

Included in all prices is:

All meals as detailed in the cruise itineraries

Complimentary beer, local wine and soft drinks at lunch and dinner

Sight Seeing Tours with Insider Experiences

Transfers, Port Charges and Gratuities

New Year Sale includes €100 onboard credit.

