Explora Journeys Unveils Anthology: An Unparalleled Culinary Voyage Through Italy

Explora Journeys, the luxury lifestyle ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, has announced the launch of its new Italian concept for Anthology, a signature fine-dining experience that offers guests an unparalleled gastronomic adventure through the diverse and rich landscapes of Italian cuisine.

Franck Garanger, Head of Culinary Explora Journeys said, “Anthology is more than just a restaurant; it’s a voyage through Italy’s gastronomic landscape. For me, Italian cuisine is about respecting the people, the ingredients, and the traditions that have been passed down through generations. It’s about sharing the soul of Italy, one dish at a time. This will be a culinary reflection of the rich tapestry of the sights, scents and flavours of Italian cuisine, which I am deeply passionate about.”

Curated by Franck Garanger, Anthology showcases refined Italian cuisine, taking guests on a unique culinary journey and offering a truly memorable gastronomic experience. Franck commenced his career as an apprentice at the Michelin Star restaurant, Le Vert D’ Eau in Angers with French Master Chef Jean-François Piers. Before joining Explora Journeys, Franck worked at numerous world-renowned restaurants alongside some of the most notable culinary names including Paul Bocuse, Alain Passard and Thierry Marx.

Each dish on the menu is a celebration of Italy’s finest regional ingredients and flavours, masterfully crafted to highlight the cultural brilliance and culinary heritage of the Mediterranean. The restaurant tells the story of Italy’s culinary brilliance through a creative expression of culture, heritage, and passion. The menu is an ingenious display of creativity – a vibrant tapestry of regional flavours and authentic ingredients. Highlights include Mediterranean seabass with Arabica coffee and tonka bean and scallop cannelloni with black truffle. Plant-based options are available for each course.

The dining experience is complemented by impeccable, attentive service, ensuring every guest feels truly special. Dining at Anthology is truly a one-of-a-kind experience enabling discovery and enrichment, setting a new standard for luxury travel dining. T

The Anthology tasting menu is available at €140 per person, with an optional wine pairing at €60 per person.