ANA Awarded 2024 SKYTRAX Top Winner for Airport Services and Airline Staff in Asia

All Nippon Airways (ANA) was awarded the best airline in two categories at the World Airline Awards by SKYTRAX. ANA received repeated recognition as the top-ranking airline in World’s Best Airport Services and Best Airline Staff Service in Asia.

The World Airline Awards are based on the results of an online survey of customers from around the world. ANA was awarded World’s Best Airport Services for the 11th time and Best Airline Staff in Asia for the ninth time.

Shinichi Inoue, President and CEO of ANA said “This dedication to excellence in customer service resulted in record profitability last fiscal year, but we will never rest when it comes to providing unforgettable experiences for our passengers. Every interaction with our customers is a ‘moment of truth’ as Jan Carlzon – former CEO of SAS – so aptly stated. With safety as our top priority, we will strive to continuously innovate and refine our service offerings, ensuring that each and every touchpoint becomes an opportunity to create something amazing and unite the world in wonder.”

World’s Best Airport Services (11-time recipient)

ANA is committed to providing personalised and attentive service to every customer throughout every point of their journey, from check-in counters, lounges and boarding gates. In addition, ANA is implementing various measures to enhance airport services and offer a more convenient and smoother passenger experience:

The ANA App has been renewed to increase the convenience of ANA’s digital services. Customers can now easily check in and obtain important flight information on their mobile devices.

“ANA Smart Travel” updates combine ANA’s digital services which provide attentive customer service by our staff to ensure passengers can always experience a smoother journey with ANA.

The expansion of international flight connections at Haneda Airport Terminal 2 makes international and domestic travel even more convenient. ANA’s international departure lounge, one of the largest in Japan, offers a comfortable space for passengers to relax before departure.

The upgraded ANA SUITE LOUNGE at Haneda Airport now features comfortable seating, soundproof private booths and other features that enhance the experience for domestic passengers.

Best Airline Staff Service in Asia (nine-time recipient)

This award is presented to the Asia-based airline with the highest quality of customer service provided by its airport staff and cabin attendants. The award recognises the strong commitment to passenger service among ANA airport staff and cabin attendants. ANA continues to take additional action to deliver exceptional service: