Air New Zealand’s Seasonal Service to the Sunshine Coast Returns

Good news for anyone looking to fly from New Zealand to the Sunshine Coast, Air New Zealand’s seasonal service to the Sunshine Coast is returning on 26 June 2024. This route is particularly great for Kiwis looking to escape the winter blues.

The airline will recommence its flights to the Aussie winter warmth three times a week on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday until October 2024.

Air New Zealand General Manager International Jeremy O’Brien says “The Sunshine Coast is the perfect holiday destination – with a relaxed beachside culture, incredible food, beautiful scenery, and 300 days of sunshine each year”

“Customers travelling to the Sunshine Coast this winter have the added bonus of our new Seats to Suit offering, now available on our international short haul flights. This means they’ll have access to free movies and entertainment, snacks, and affordable flexibility.”

Over winter, Air New Zealand flies to seven other destinations in Australia, including Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Cairns, and the Gold Coast.

“Australia is an incredibly important market for Air New Zealand. This seasonal service will also provide more opportunities for our Aussie customers to head across the ditch and enjoy New Zealand’s snowy mountains and winter escapes. We look forward to carrying more customers between New Zealand and the Sunshine Coast this season.”

Air New Zealand’s services between Auckland and the Sunshine Coast operate from 26 June to 25 October 2024 on an Airbus 320neo aircraft.