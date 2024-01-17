Cliveden House and Spa – London Without the Hustle and Bustle

When most of us fly into London we rarely leave the metropolitan area, but what happens when you want to check out of the hustle and bustle of the big city, but yet don’t fancy another flight or a long train journey? Are there options?

Well, let me tell you that after some research, I came across a historic period property called Cliveden House and Spa which is located just 45 minutes drive from London city centre and 25 minutes from Heathrow Airport. And this is a property that – in the words of the great Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards – will make you relax so much that “you don’t think, you just feel.”





Cliveden House and Spa may be famous for many reasons (my favourites being that the swimming pool was the location for part of The Beatles video of their hit ‘Help’ and that the ‘Golden Clock Tower’ and the ‘Fountain of Love’ were recreated for the 2014 remake of Cinderella) but indeed, as with all good properties of this stature, there’s a lot more stories in its history that will enthral the guest during their stay. And while all this is fascinating it’s not what made this one of the most unique stay experiences in my almost 30 year career in travel.



The short drive to the property takes you along Berkshire’s country roads until eventually you arrive at the stunning walled entrance. There are complete Ashford Castle Vibes here, and it is only as you drive along the winding road to the property that the real grandeur of the hotel hits home.



Check in was a joy with Duty Manager Caroline Waite offering a glass of champagne on arrival (people drink champagne like water in this hotel she quipped, and with that I was in love). Her passion and joy for the property was contagious as she led us through the hotel’s famous history and detailed its luxurious facilities.

On arrival at my junior suite, which was complete with a working fire, a separate dressing room and a large bathtub – perfect for relaxing and sipping on wine – she pointed out the breathtaking view over the gardens. I happened to mention a walk down to what looked like a small river running along the end of the estate – which she promptly advised was the Thames! Small river indeed!





Once settled, we made our way to the casual dining restaurant outside of the main property ‘The Astor Grill’ where we dined on soft shell crab sliders, tuna tataki and the best calamari I’ve ever tasted. Service here was friendly, fun and welcoming and I definitely could have stayed there relaxing for the afternoon, but there was too much to see and do, so we made our way down to the outdoor pool and hot tub where we swam while the rain fell gently on our heads, I didn’t feel too silly doing that after the spa manager told us that people swam in the pool even when it snowed, and to be fair there is something special about swimming in a heated pool in the rain. One could easily see how this pool got its famous name that led to a scandal that rocked the UK government back in the ‘60’s.



After a few hours relaxing and chatting it was time to dress up and dine in the more formal restaurant; here we selected a crisp bottle of Chardonnay on the sommelier’s recommendation and some stunning dishes. Dining here is an experience, so take your time and wear loose clothes!



After dinner, we finished the most perfect day with a drink in the bar and lobby, which are home to a large open fire and piano which make this the cosiest of locations for couples to have romantic chats or groups to get together and talk with other guests.



The following morning. I had room service in the suite; I just didn’t want to leave the magical views.

After breakfast it was time to explore the grounds with a gentle stroll around the fountain of love and the 376 acres of gardens and woodland, which are lovingly under the care of the National Trust. Pure country bliss.

Hometime – and with only 25 minutes drive to the airport the journey was effortless.

Add this hotel to your bucket list or suggest it as a special stay to your significant other, I promise you won’t regret it.



Cliveden House and Spa details:

Rates: £445 (Club Room, x2 adults)

Address: Cliveden House & Spa, Taplow, Berkshire, SL6 0JF

Website: https://www.clivedenhouse.co.uk/