Hays Travel Sees Strongest Ever Trading Year as International Tourism Recovers from Covid Crisis

Hays Travel has achieved its strongest ever trading year as international tourism completed its recovery from the Covid crisis.

Hays is the largest independent travel agent in the UK and has a presence in Northern Ireland where it has a network of shops.

For the 12 months to the end of April 2023, Hays posted total transaction value (TTV) of £2.19bn; more than double the £1.07bn posted in the previous year. Group pre-tax profit, meanwhile, surged 259% to £51.6m.

Dame Irene Hays, owner and Chair of Hays Travel, said: “Our 2022-23 results show good growth in all areas of the business. A significant factor in this was the speed with which consumer confidence returned post-pandemic. Across the communities we serve around the UK there is a huge appetite for travel and experiences – people want to invest in precious time exploring the world.

“Early in 2022-23 restrictions were still evident in some destinations, however we were well prepared to take advantage of the ‘bounce back’ as the year progressed, which is evident in our financial results.”