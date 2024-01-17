Thai-Owned Avani Hotels & Resorts Debuts in Germany with Frankfurt Opening

Avani Hotels & Resorts, the upscale lifestyle brand of Thailand-based Minor Hotels, has expanded further in Europe with the opening of Avani Frankfurt City Hotel, marking the brand’s debut in Germany.

The new 7-floor/256-bedroom-suite hotel is located in Frankfurt’s central business district.

Already with a strong presence in Asia, the Middle East, and Southern Africa, Avani Hotels & Resorts opened three properties in Europe in 2023 – Milan and Venice in Italy and in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

The brand’s expansion into new destinations continues in 2024 with openings in Europe and the Seychelles, as well as South and Central America.