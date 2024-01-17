SEARCH
HomeBusiness Travel NewsThai-Owned Avani Hotels & Resorts Debuts in Germany with Frankfurt Opening
Business Travel NewsTravel News

Thai-Owned Avani Hotels & Resorts Debuts in Germany with Frankfurt Opening

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
0

Avani Hotels & Resorts, the upscale lifestyle brand of Thailand-based Minor Hotels, has expanded further in Europe with the opening of Avani Frankfurt City Hotel, marking the brand’s debut in Germany.

The new 7-floor/256-bedroom-suite hotel is located in Frankfurt’s central business district.

Already with a strong presence in Asia, the Middle East, and Southern Africa, Avani Hotels & Resorts opened three properties in Europe in 2023 – Milan and Venice in Italy and in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

The brand’s expansion into new destinations continues in 2024 with openings in Europe and the Seychelles, as well as South and Central America.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Michael O’Leary Expresses Trust in Boeing; Says Passengers are Safe

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie