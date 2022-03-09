Mandatory Mask Wearing Indoors Expected to be Scrapped “Very Soon”

It is with great excitement that ITTN has heard the news that masks may be scrapped in Spain shortly.

Ruben Lopez, from the Spanish tourism office in Ireland, shared that they would update the travel sector as soon as it comes into effect, the news that the Spanish government has proposed to shortly remove the requirement to wear a face mask.

Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain, said “very soon” it will no longer be mandatory to wear face masks indoors.

Currently, in Spain, it is not mandatory to wear a face mask outside. It is mandatory for people over the age of six to wear a face mask in the following circumstances:

In all enclosed public spaces and enclosed spaces open to the public.

At large outdoor events where attendees are standing. If when seated it is not possible to maintain the safety distance of 1.5m (except in the case of members of the same household).

On all passenger transport by air, sea and rail (even in stations and on platforms) and on public transport and in private passenger vehicles with up to 9 seats (including the driver) if the occupants do not live together at the same address. In enclosed spaces on passenger ships and boats when it is not possible to maintain the safety distance of 1.5m, except for members of the same household.

You can check out the specific measures in each region of Spain by clicking on the relevant section on https://travelsafe.spain.info/en/