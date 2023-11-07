Worldchoice Announces Keynote Speakers for 2023 Conference

The annual Worldchoice conference will take place at the Radisson Hotel Little Island in Cork on Saturday 18th November.

With just over a week to go, Carol Anne O’Neill – Commercial Manager for Worldchoice said: “I am delighted to announce that our conference theme this year is “Grow Your Mind – Grow Your Business” and our keynote speakers will resonate this theme throughout their presentations.

Carol Anne O’Neill Worldchoice Conference 2022

“David Meade is no stranger to a Worldchoice conference, and we had the pleasure of listening to him in 2018 at our conference in Lyrath. This time he will enlighten us on understanding growth mindset, how to motivate and lead teams, and utilise flexible thinking skills. David has become a sought-after speaker with a reputation for an innovative style that forces audiences to think critically about the challenges around them. David works with organisations all over the world on the real science and psychology of high performance. He’s trusted by Apple, the New York Stock Exchange, Google, Facebook, and many others to share the real secrets of how we can think, act, and behave in new ways.

“Our second speaker Mark Kelly will be looking at “The World of AI”, how can we use it to better our business, and what are the myths versus the reality. Mark stands out as a leading figure in Ireland’s AI community, having established both AI Ireland and the AI Awards to elevate the sector. His recent book, “AI Unleashed,” serves as a practical guide for business leaders entering the AI arena. With over 450 interviews conducted with AI leaders ranging from tech giants to cutting-edge start-ups, Mark has cemented his role in shaping meaningful dialogue in the industry. He has evaluated more than 500 AI initiatives in Ireland, thereby steering AI discourse at both local and international levels. In addition to his AI achievements, Mark garnered attention as a TEDx speaker in 2017 for his impactful talk on the transformative power of kindness.

“I look forward to welcoming David and Mark to the Worldchoice Conference.”