Valencia to Scrap Tourist Visitor Tax

The Spanish city of Valencia is set to scrap its previously planned tourism tax, according to reports.

The city had planned to charge tourists staying in hotels for up to a week €2 per night, from the beginning of January.

However, there has been a change of leadership in the Valencia Region and new president Carlos Mazon has scrapped the idea, calling such a tax “unfair and unnecessary”, according to a report by TTG.

“This tax directly attacks the way our sector operates. We want to tell you – with complete clarity – Valencia will be a tax-free destination for tourism,” Mr Mazon was quoted as saying.

A growing number of cities and regions around Europe and further afield – from Wales and Scotland via Manchester, Barcelona and Amsterdam to Thailand – are applying additional taxes on tourist visitors in order to raise extra funds to either improve their tourism product or pay for local amenities.